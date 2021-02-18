2 girls found dead at agri field in UP's Unnao, another critical

Two girls of the same family were found dead in their agriculture field in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district while one other is in critical condition.

The incident occurred on evening of February 17.

The girl who was found in critical condition has been hospitalised for medical treatment.

Speaking to media, Unnao SP, Sureshrao Anand Kulkarni said,"As per the investigation so far, statements of eye witnesses and opinion of doctor, a lot of froth was found at the spot.

So, prima facie there are symptoms of poisoning." "We are investigating the matter.

Prima facie no injury marks were found on bodies.

6 teams formed for probe," he added.