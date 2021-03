New bill seeks to fix California's doctor shortage by expanding student loan forgiveness

40'S BRIDGETTE BJORLO SPOKEWITH HIM ABOUT THE PLAN ASWELL AS A DOCTOR, HU HOPES TOBENEFIT FROM IT.FOR AS LONG AS ANDREASILVER CAN REMEMBER SHE WANTEDTO SAVE LIVES.

THE Z DAVISGRADUATE DEDICATED A DECADE OFHER LIFE PREPARING FOR ACAREER IN MEDICINE AND IN 2018SHE TRADED IN HER CAP AND GOWNFOR A WHITE COAT, NONE OF USARE DOING THIS FOR THE MONEY,YOU KNOW, NONE OF US THAT ALLWE LOVE WHAT WE DO DOCTORSILVA IS NOW IN HER LAST YEARRESIDENCY IN STANISLAUS COUNTYAND WHILE SHE'S EXCITED FORHER FUTURE AND HEALTH CARE SHEWORRIES ABOUT REPAYING THEHALF MILLION DOLLARS IN LOANS.IT TOOK TO GET THERE REALLY ISA BURDEN TO HAVE SUCH HIGH LOWA LOT OF MY RESIDENTS, YOUKNOW THEY TALK ABOUT MOVINGOUTSIDE THE STATE IN ORDER TOBE ABLE TO GET BETTER LOANFORGIVENESS PROGRAMS ANDREALLY DISHEARTENING THIS WEEKCONGRESSMAN JOSH CARTERINTRODUCED A BILL THAT WOULDHELP BRING RELIEF TO ANDREAAND OTHER POSITIONS IN THEMAKING IF PASSED THELEGISLATION WOULD EXPAND THEFEDERAL LOAN FORGIVENESSPROGRAM TO ASPIRING DOCTORS INCALIFORNIA RIGHT NOW STUDENTSIN EVERY STATE BUT CALIFORNIAAND TEXAS ARE ELIGIBLE FORABOUT A YEAR AND A HALF AGO WEGRADUATED.WELL, NEW POSITIONS ACROSSTENNIS LAST COUNTY IN OURFAMILY RESIDENCY PROGRAM OFTHOSE 12 NEW POSITIONS, ONE OFTHEM.STUCK AROUND CARTER SAYSTHE PANDEMIC HAS HIGHLIGHTED ADOCTOR SHORTAGE IN CALIFORNIA,ESPECIALLY IN UNDERSERVEDCOMMUNITIES AND THIS BILLGIVES DOCTORS A REASON TOPRACTICE MEDICINE UP AND DOWNTHE GOLDEN STATE COVID THECRACKS IN OUR HEALTH CARESYSTEM HEARING ABOUT IT NOWTHAT WE'VE SEEN.ALL THE STRESS THAT THISPANDEMIC HAS PUT ON OUR HEALTHCARE FACILITIES ACROSS THE WENEED THIS BILL NOW MORE THANEVER ANDREA HOPES TO STAY INTHE CENTRAL VALLEY, ONE SHEBECOMES A PHYSICIAN SO LONG ASHER ACADEMIC INVESTMENTDOESN'T HOLD HER BACK FROMBUILDING A LIFE OUTSIDE THEHOSPITAL, I NEVER OWNED A HOMEI'VE ALWAYS WANTED TO HAVE AHOME SO JUST IT WOULD BEREALLY NICE TO BE NICE TO HAVETHAT SECURITY BRIDGETTE BJORLOFOX 40 NEWS.THE CALIFORNIA MEDICAL