How do you end up working on a Mars Rover?

The Mars 2020 mission, including the Perseverance Rover, is about to make its descent onto the red planet.

This mission has been nearly a decade in the mission, and required the expertise and hard work of hundreds of scientists and engineers.

We chatted with Mohamed Abid, Deputy Chief Mechanical Engineer, and Christina Hernandez, Payload Systems Engineer at JPL about their work, and what brought them to NASA.