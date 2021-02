Covid-19: New strain reported in India, Govt issues fresh travel guidelines| Oneindia news

A fresh set of travel guidelines has been issued as two new, highly more infectious strains of Covid the South African and the Brazilian strains have been detected in India.

The health ministry has said THAT THE new rules apply to all incoming international passengers except those from the UK, Europe and Middle East, the .

The South African strain of the virus has been detected in four people and the Brazil variant seen in one so far.

