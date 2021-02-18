SEAT’s hybrids together for the first time

The SEAT Leon and Tarraco e-HYBRID team up for the first time to take to the streets of Barcelona The plug-in hybrid versions feature new battery management functions and remote climate control thanks to the SEAT CONNECT app The SEAT Tarraco e-HYBRID becomes the brand’s most powerful electrified SUV with a 115 hp (85 kW) electric powertrain Hybrid cars have become one of the most popular choices for drivers around the world.

619,129 plug-in hybrid vehicles were sold in Europe in 2020, a 210% increase.

At SEAT, the Tarraco e-HYBRID joins the Leon e-HYBRID in the brand’s electric offensive and for the first time, they are driving together on the streets of Barcelona.