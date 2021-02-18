Fires lit and projectiles launched as riots break out in Madrid over rapper's arrest

At least 14 were arrested after hundreds turned out to Madrid to protest the arrest of Spanish rapper Pablo Hasel who was taken into custody after calling a former monarch a liar.

Footage captured on Wednesday (February 17) in Puerta del Sol shows police forces firing tear gas in an attempt to disperse protesters, who are also seen hurling projectiles.

The rally was called by the Madrid Anti-Repressive Movement who oppose the imprisonment of Pablo Hasel.

The filmer explained that the rally began peacefully with a "festive atmosphere," but turned ugly in the late afternoon when protesters were heard shouting "policemen out of our streets' and "Nazi by day, by night Police." The march was organised online on social networking sites, under the slogan "Kidnapped by the State, Everyone on the street!

Let's win their freedom!" Before the riots, the supporters chanted "Libertad, Pablo Hasél."