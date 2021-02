Serena Williams in tears, says 'I'm done' | Australian Open | Oneindia News

Veteran American Tennis legend Serena Williams was defeated by Japanese third seed Naomi Osaka in the Australian Open semi final, leaving the senior player shellshocked.

Serena Williams walked out of a press conference in tears after calling her match "a big error day".

