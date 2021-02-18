Firefighters are extinguishing the fire located in the Quartu Sant'Elena area. (Vigili del Fuoco/Newsflash)

This is the moment firefighters respond to a massive fire at an open-air warehouse used as a tyre deposit.The incident took place in the Quartu Sant'Elena area in the municipality of Cagliari on the Italian island of Sardinia on 15th February.On the video shared by the Italian agency for fire and rescue service, Vigili del Fuoco, six firefighting crews can be seen working in full gear as the 20-metre high blaze rages over piles of rubber tyres.(Vigili del Fuoco/Newsflash)