A man has built the UK’s biggest mobile pub - but can’t take it anywhere due to Covid restrictions

A man has built the UK's biggest mobile pub - but can't take it anywhere due to Covid restrictions.

Robert Holden spent five weeks during lockdown last year building the 44ft long and 28 ft wide 'Showtime Inn'.

But since finishing the pub Robert has only been able to take it on one outing - to park it up at the rugby club in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset.