Cheeky dog runs off with US skater's phone after he tries to film himself

This was the moment a dog made a run for it after picking up an unaware skater's phone.

Eric had set up his phone to record himself doing some tricks but the neighbour's dog had other ideas and quickly ran off with the device.

The footage shows the heist from the dog's point of view as the phone is still recording while in the pooch's mouth.

Eric told Newsflare he simply grabbed his phone back from the dog after chasing after it.

This video was captured in December 2020.