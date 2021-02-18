Over past year, our health cooperation has achieved so much: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed workshop on COVID-19 Management with 10 neighbouring countries via video conferencing on February 18.

At the event, the PM said, "Hopes of our region and world are focus on rapid deployment of vaccines.

In this too, we must maintain same cooperative and collaborative spirit.

Over the past year, our health cooperation has achieved so much." "Can we consider creating a special visa scheme for our doctors and nurses?

So that they can travel quickly within our region during health emergencies on the request of the receiving country," he added.