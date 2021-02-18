SC closes inquiry against Ex Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi| Oneindia News

The Supreme Court said today that the possibility of a conspiracy against former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi cannot be ruled out,closing an inquiry set up after he was accused of sexharassment.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said today that The bomb attack on West Bengal Labour Minister Jakir Hossain was part of a conspiracy.

E Sreedharan is set to join the BJP months ahead of polls in Kerala.

In yet another horrific case of atrocity emerging from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, three minor Dalit girls were found lying unconscious in a field on Wednesday night after they went out to gather fodder.

A fresh set of travel guidelines has been issued as two new, highly more infectious strains of Covid the South African and the Brazilian strains have been detected in India.

