Research lab develops COVID-19 oral vaccine

The lab hopes to partner with a larger drug manufacturer in the near future.

The concept of this oral vaccine is similar to the nasal spray flu vaccine you're seeing here behind me.

But of course... it's targeted for the coronavirus that will be taken through the mouth.

And i'm learning it could primarily be used as a booster vaccine.

Vyriad is a research lab in rochester that uses viruses to fight against cancer.

He tells me during lab testing... they discovered the oral vaccine works best as a way to boost the immunity to the virus.

That's when this oral vaccine would come into play.

It's a clear liquid that you would swish around your mouth for a few seconds then swallow it.

Doctor russell tells me it's not proven... but he thinks getting the vaccine orally "because if you think about it, coronavirus comes in via the mouth and the nose.

So the first thing it hits is the lining of your mouth or the lining of your nose.

So with an injectable vaccine, that may not be the case.

The virus can still get in and it can spread a bit and you may still shed virus.

So you could still maybe spread the virus even though you've been vaccinated."

So it's unclear if the oral covid?

"*19 vaccine will ever be put on the market... but doctor russell tells me this is a great step in helping other researchers have a better understanding thank you madelyne.

