2 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Shell gas station at Hobson and State; suspect sought

Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting at a gas station that left two people dead and one seriously injured Wednesday night.

Officers are still at the scene... working to figure out what happened before the shooting started.

Officers say when they arrived here at the scene... they found a car up on the curb stuck in the snow... and three victims were around it with apparent gunshot wounds.

When first responders arrived they pronounced two of the victims dead... and transported the other to a hospital.

They still aren't sure... and say they don't have much information... as detetives continue speaking with witnesses.

They do believe it was some sort of altercation before at the shell gas station on state boulevard and hobson road ... and there may have been more shooting as cars left the scene and headed south down hobson road.

We spoke with one woman right after the shooting who heard the gunshots herself... 3 police are now searching for the person on your screen in connection to the shootings.

Officers say the suspect left the scene in a red pickup truck.anyone with information on the shooting is urged to crime stoppers at 436-stop.

