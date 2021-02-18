Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 651,453; 11,825 deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 933 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, which brings the total to 651,453 people.

Huntington.

Now taking a look at covid numbers in indiana.the state department of health reporting nine hundred and 33 new positive cases.this brings the total to over 651 thousand.20 new deaths brings the total to over 11 thousand eight hundred and 25 total deaths.the positivity rate is four point seven percent.

40 percent if i-c-u beds are available and 79 percent of ventilators are available in indiana hospitals.

Around our area...74 new cases in allen county and two deaths.defiance adds 7 cases.

Dekalb adds 16.grant adds two cases.kosciusko adds 13 cases and one death.

Noble adds 15 cases.steuben adds one.van wert adds four.wabash adds four.wells adds 3 cases and two deaths.

Here's a look at state covid vaccinations within the last 24 hours.

Six thousand four hundred and 24 first doses have been administered... and eight thousand six hundred and 98 are now fully vaccinated.the total first dose of the vaccine administered in the state is over 834 thousand.

And number of fully vaccinated is