Like a scene from 'Frozen'! Icicles hang from trees on Louisiana lake in enchanting footage
A boater in Louisiana captured dozens of trees covered in icicles on a lake in Louisiana which resembled a scene from Disney's "Frozen." The video filmed on February 16 and posted to Twitter by @Louisianaboater shows a number of trees along Lake Fausse Pointe littered with long, drooping icicles.
A winter storm hit the southern US, including Texas, Louisiana, Kentucky, West Virginia.
Many of the residents of these states are experiencing a power outage.