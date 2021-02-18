Like a scene from 'Frozen'! Icicles hang from trees on Louisiana lake in enchanting footage

A boater in Louisiana captured dozens of trees covered in icicles on a lake in Louisiana which resembled a scene from Disney's "Frozen.

A boater in Louisiana captured dozens of trees covered in icicles on a lake in Louisiana which resembled a scene from Disney's "Frozen." The video filmed on February 16 and posted to Twitter by @Louisianaboater shows a number of trees along Lake Fausse Pointe littered with long, drooping icicles.

A winter storm hit the southern US, including Texas, Louisiana, Kentucky, West Virginia.

Many of the residents of these states are experiencing a power outage.