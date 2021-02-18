Changing Ash Wednesday During a Pandemic

How local churches are changing things up a little to celebrate Ash Wednesday.

In dalton as well.

With social distancing guidelines still in place, ash wednesday will look a little different this year.

Many churches won't be putting the traditional ash crosses on foreheads this year.

The basilica of saints peter and paul are offering up to five masses today with 2 having a virtual option as well.

Father david carter says this year's ash wednesday service represents more of an italian custom.... "instead of the normal thing people are used to, ashes being placed on the forehead that people are familiar with.

We are now doing the italian custom of sprinkling the ashes on top of the head.

We will be sprinkling it over their head without touching them."

Carter says changes are meant to help keep people safe during this pandemic.

There is another mass tonight at