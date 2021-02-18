COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Issues

More people qualify for the Covid vaccine on Monday, but the supply is still a problem.

List of people eligible to get the covid-19 vaccine expands, medical experts are still struggling with supply.

People 65 and older, along with childcare, pre-school, and k through 12 teachers, and school staff can now get the shot.

Medical personnel say it's great more people are elgible, but it's hard to keep up with the demand.

The more people who can get vaccinated and are eligible to do so, the better.

The problem is still vaccine supply.

Here at our pharmacy we're still struggling to get a vaccine from the state.

We've got 10 vaccinators here on staff, we're ready to go, we just need more vaccines.

Hamilton county health department director becky barnes says the county is getting 4 to 5 thousand first vaccine doses a week.

There will also be a third county vaccination site opening at