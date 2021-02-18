Your Community with Kay - Auto Burglaries

Kay blevins once the nation cheaply tells more about this problem.

You really do.

Three.

The government is dramatically a commercial (precious metal ( comfortably by the un to amend what the investigation is working on that.

Then again, if you can to not her origin on the part will be providing you one of them after they stole a warm how we prevent this from happening to friday and protecting our vehicles ... in much the same way that we urge everyone to talk to will look.

On the altar of love.

The way the community.

The public walks your you have a garage pocket inside ... the door, locked it up we always encourage video cameras are, after all, one of the things specifically for the rest of th community considers etch of the number one and number on the grant mice.

There also was a little bit about a carjacking that happened here in the city of chattanooga just a cup of days ago.

This doesn't happen very often here in the tennessee valley ... we know are we.

The community ... read your carjacking for the project will be contrary.

Very hard to does not mean you are extremely dramatic event.

The one before we leave this evening and she probably went on to a little bit about this spring, citizens police academy and this is beginning on march 25 and you're taking applications righ now you're in chattanooga ... we are works really excited i would turn out as we should remember.

20 2471 two-hour session and the community in th me and learn about the world what you wish for one what the old and want to try the simulators you can.

Centering about with regard to the innovation of section about the actual community you the application is longer to go to work and the police chief david riley.

Thank you so much for joining us this even in order.

If you would like some more information on this interview.

All you need to do with our website at wtf order.

If you would like some more informatio on this interview.

All you need to do with our website@wtf.com and if you would