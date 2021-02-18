'Pakistan’s plan didn't factor in airpower': IAF chief on Battle of Longewala

IAF chief RKS Bhadauria said that airpower can bring asymmetric results if time and place are chosen correctly.

The IAF chief was speaking at a book launch event in New Delhi's Air Force Museum.

Bhadauria released Retired Air Marshal Bharat Kumar's book 'The Epic Battle of Longewala'.

"Pakistan Army's plan of armoured thrust was brilliant, but they didn't factor in airpower.

'They thought what could half a squadron sitting in Jaisalmer do?

It was their mistake.

Airpower can bring asymmetric results if the time and place are chosen correctly," he said.

The Battle of Longewala took place in December 1971 in the Thar desert of Rajasthan.