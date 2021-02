Maharashtra Congress threatens Big B and Akshay Kumar! | Oneindia News

The Maharashtra Congress has threatened to stop the shooting and screening of movies of actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar who once spoke up on fuel prices but have now been mute even as the rates skyrocket and have reached Rs 100 in some parts of the country.

