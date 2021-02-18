Weekly initial jobless claims jump to 861,000

Another 861,000 workers filed for unemployment benefits for the first time last week, according to seasonally adjusted data.
CNN’s Christine Romans reports.
Initial filings for unemployment insurance rose to 861,000 last week, handily surpassing the median economist estimate of 773,000.
First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits came in well above economist estimates in the week ended February 13th, according..