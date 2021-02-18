BJP will succeed in forming govt again in Assam: Narendra Singh Tomar

While addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on February 18 said due to pro-incumbency, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win Assam Assembly polls and form the government in the state again.

He said, "Due to pro-incumbency, BJP will win more seats in the Assembly polls (in Assam).

People of Assam have witnessed what was happening 5 years ago.

Instead of anti-incumbency, pro-incumbency is being seen in Assam.

This is a very good sign for BJP and I am hopeful that BJP will succeed in forming the government again."