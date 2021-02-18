NASA to land rover on Mars

CBS news will be covering the historical event live at 3:20 P.M. Thusday.

Nasa is set to land a rover on mars.

News 18's cody melin joins us from the alert desk this morning.

Cody, how is the mission so far?

Good morning marlee.

Yeah, a pretty cool update to share this morning.

Nasa's perseverance rover is on schedule to land on mar's surface later today.

This follows a nearly 300 million mile journey.

Perseverance first took off from kennedy space center back in july.

Now, it all comes down to what scientists call the "seven minutes of terror."

The over 2-thousand pound rover will need to crash through the atmosphere at around 12-thousand miles per hour.

From there, it will eventually be slowed down enough to deploy a parachute to safely land on the surface.

When it comes to the likelyhood of landing, engineers say it's hard to predict.

Lets focus on the goodews.

If the rover does land safely, the main goal is to look for any current or past signs of life.

While on the mission, the rover will collect samples to photograph and eventually send back to scientists here on earth.

Nasa also plans on testing the air on the red planet.

This knowledge could help future astronauts create their own air or rocket fuel.

Once again, this is all dependant on a safe and successful landing.

The good news, however, is you can watch it live.

Cbs news will be covering the historical event live at 3:20 this afternoon.

The landing process is scheduled to start around 3:50.

At the alert desk this morning, cody melin news 18.