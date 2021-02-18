Many people are anticipating the start of spring, but for those who plow snow, they are staying busy.
Snowplow Companies Eager For Business Boom
Soon.... for those that depend on mother nature for business - these may be the conditions they've been waiting for.... for james daily-- of daily lawn and landscaping--- the last week has been anything but easy... he is responsible for plowing--- shoveling---and salting 16 different locations.... he covers everything from parking lots-- and driveways to sidewalks.
Daily says recent snowstorms have left companies such as his---busier than ever -- after little to no snow events -- in the last 2 years.
"i mean i went to bed last night at 9 o'clock and i spent 36 hours working the snow event.
It was a long, painful, ordeal, but we made it through and hopefully this next snowfall won't be as bad."
But the boom in business -- doesn't come without a set of challenges....inc luding frantically searching for material--and training new people.