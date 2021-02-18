Chinese electrician films close encounter with wild panda spotted crossing river

An electrician filmed their close encounter with a wild panda spotted a crossing river in southern China.

The video was filmed in Tianquan County in Sichuan Province on February 17, shows an around 100-kilogram wild giant panda crossing a river.

According to an electrician named Li, he worked in the area for 20 years and it was the first time he saw a wild panda.

Experts said it is easier to spot wild pandas as it is during migration time for them.

According to a survey in 2015, there were 1,864 pandas in the wild in China, the number of which increased 16.8% than that in a survey released in 2013.

The video was provided by local media with permission.