Long lines outside Chick-Fil-A as power outage and water shortage continue in Texas

Austin, Texas residents in their vehicles were seen in long lines outside a Chick-fil-A store near the Otis Hotel amid continuing power outages and water shortage in many homes on Wednesday (February 17).

Video owner Sara Stevenson said that she and her husband were back at home after seeing the scene outside the fast-food chain and lucky to have power back on in their house.

"Friends are staying with us and coming over to shower and charge phones," she said.