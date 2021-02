Mortal Kombat on HBO Max - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the HBO Max action movie Mortal Kombat, directed by Simon McQuoid.

It stars Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Chin Han, Joe Taslim and Hiroyuki Sanada.

Mortal Kombat Release Date: April 16, 2021 on HBO Max After you watch Mortal Kombat let us know your review.

Be the critic on Fan Reviews!