thursday top story

So that piece of land fresh future farms has been leasing has actually been parceled out of the property the city is trying to sell.

Which means it won't be involved in the transfer at all and the farm can continue its operations as normal.

So what are the plans metanoia has for the current abandoned school?

I spoke to bill stan field.

He is the ceo at the nonprofit.

He says to put it simply there's a lot in the works and plan to renovate the buildig to house an early learning center, center for the arts, artist studios and even more.

This is a critical step.

We are excited about the step happening and we going to continue to work on the project.

So it is a important step to move us in the right direction.

It is a project that will really benefit current residents of our community, which is what metanoia's mission is all along.

Amy: the building was aplaced for $205,000 so that will be the purchase price.

Metanoia is planning on putting $23 million into the renovation.

Stan field adds if approved he plans to hit the ground running immediately.

He wants to close on financing by the end of the year.

Go straight into construction and the building ready to hope by 2022 or 2023.

Even if approved today the proposal still does have to go through city council for two hearings.

Earliest it could be approved is march 11th.

Live in north charleston amy russo fox 24 news.

