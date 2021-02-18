St Joseph Christian School is beginning their annual Missions Week

April 4th.

And it is missions week at st joseph christian school kq2's mitchell riberal went to the school to find out what their plans are to help the community << mitchell riberal reporting (nat sound, "i dont know if you all will agree with me, but i think you will))covid-19 is still lingering, but that isn't stopping st joseph christian school from helping their communityeven during the pandemic, they are holding their annual missions week "really just that it's one of my favorite weeks and it's a great time to reflect on going out into the community and making a difference and not just our community but other countries too," student jazlin bennettmissions week is where students are able to get out into the community on school days to help communities in need.students look forward to this week each year while it does look a little different this timethey are making the most of it"showing people the opportunities that they have, maybe not something huge, but that they can always make a difference in their community with the words that they say and actions to help others" missions week isn't a new event for the school and they have a specific morning routine "for missions week, we have worship every morning to get the focus on missions and going out into the community and making a difference"last year their missions week ended with boxing 50,000 meals that were shipped to haiti,in years prior, some students and staff, traveled to ethiopia to help build a water well.this year "some are taking food to food kitchens, doing parades around the outside of care facilities in the area and we are also doing for our first responders" in just a few days this week, they have carts full of food ready to be donated to those who are in needthe school believes it is what makes them stand out"but its one of those things thats unique about our school, and just the community and family thats here.

That one purpose of serving others" reporting in st joseph mitchell riberal kq2 news the school won't be holding their annual event tomorrow because of covid but will still help out the community with classes taking time next week to participate off-campus during school