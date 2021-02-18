Five Reasons Why Your Home Isn't Selling

If you're planning on selling your house,familiarize yourself with these five commonreasons that buyers look elsewhere.If you can't change a less-desirableelement of your location, frame it as apositive, mitigate it, or lower your price.If your home is dirty or cluttered,make it as clean, sparse, andimpersonal as possible to buyers.Don't underestimate the power of curbappeal: The way your home looks fromthe outside when potential buyers arrive.Put as much effort into your home'sonline listing as you would into adating profile or your LinkedIn bio.Price your home appropriatelyfor its neighborhood and condition