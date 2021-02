CM Kejriwal provides Rs 1 crore each to families of late COVID warriors

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal met families of COVID-19 warriors, late Raj Kumar and late Om Pal Singh and provided financial assistance of Rs 1 crore each.

Raj Kumar was posted as a security guard at Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital, Tahirpur while, Om Pal Singh was posted as principal at Govt Boys Sr Sec School, Kalyanpuri.