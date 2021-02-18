Unnao girls' death case: Prima facie shows symptoms of poisoning, says Lucknow IG

IG Range Lucknow, Laxmi Singh said that prima facie showed there are symptoms of poisoning in the Unnao case where two girls were found dead at the agriculture field.

"We have registered FIR on basis of whatever was told by the family of victims. They told that a lot of froth was found at the spot and then they were taken to the hospital.

Prima facie showed there are symptoms of poisoning.

No injury mark or assault signs were shown at the bodies.

Further matter will be cleared post forensic report," said IG Laxmi Singh.

Two girls of the same family were found dead in their agriculture field in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district while one other is in critical condition.

The incident occurred on evening of February 17.

The girl who was found in critical condition has been hospitalised for medical treatment.