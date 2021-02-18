Thursday Sector Leaders: Trucking, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks

Leading the group were shares of Amerco, up about 3.6% and shares of Usa Truck up about 3.5% on the day.

In trading on Thursday, trucking shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.1%.

Also showing relative strength are home furnishings & improvement shares, up on the day by about 0.1% as a group, led by Container Store, trading higher by about 14.6% and Virco Manufacturing), trading up by about 8.1% on Thursday.