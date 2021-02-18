ISU gears up for its annual Give to Blue day

Give to Blue day is where the university asks for donors to step-up and give.

One local university is asking for your help.

Indiana state university is preparing for its annual "give to blue" day.

"give to blue day" is where the university is asking for donors to step up and give.

On march 3rd... isu is hosting the 24 hour fundrasing event.

The school has a goal of 27-hundred donors this year.

The university says they need your help in making this possible.

"there has never been a more critical time to support our students, with what they are going through right now, during the pandemic.

" this is the third annual "give to blue day"..

Again... you can donate all day long on