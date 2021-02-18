Foster confirms Northern Ireland lockdown until April 1

Confirming the extension of the lockdown to April 1, First Minister Arlene Foster said the executive was taking a “pragmatic and sensible” approach to restrictions in Northern Ireland.“We will keep them under continual review on an ongoing basis,” she said.Confirming the phased return dates for some primary and secondary pupils, Mrs Foster said she wanted to see other year groups return “as soon as achievable”.