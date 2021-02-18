Life Expectancy in US Drops by a Full Year, Most Since World War II

Life Expectancy in US Drops by a Full Year, Most Since World War II.

The staggering estimated fall of U.S. life expectancy was reported on Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

This is a huge decline.

You have to go back to World War II, the 1940s, to find a decline like this, Robert Anderson, CDC, via AP News.

Health experts say that while the drop in life expectancy is largely due to deaths caused specifically by COVID-19 in 2020, .

It is also due to deaths from other causes that were impacted by COVID-19, such as heart disease and cancer.

Minorities suffered the most significant drops in life expectancy with Black Americans losing almost three years.

And Hispanic Americans losing nearly two years.

What is really quite striking in these numbers is that they only reflect the first half of the year ... I would expect that these numbers would only get worse, Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, UC San Francisco, via AP News.

In 2020, more than three million people died in the U.S. It was the deadliest year in the nation's history