Thursday, February 18, 2021

House fire in Hamilton

Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating a house fire that happened Wednesday night on Route 12B in Hamilton

The sheriff's department tells news channel two...they are working on a press releasethat e information on what happened at this residence.

The home is on route 12-b in hamilton.

The fire broke out some time last night.

The hamilton fire department was assisted by 5 other departments.

There was a large police presence at the home as well if we learn more on this before the end of this newscast, we will pass it along.

