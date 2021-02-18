Carson Wentz Traded to Indianapolis Colts

After a tumultuous season, the Philadelphia Eagles traded Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts.
What does the trade mean for both teams, and for Wentz's future?
Wentz joining former Eagles OC Frank Reich in Indy
The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to trade quarterback Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts for a 2021 third-round draft pick..