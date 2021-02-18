Evansville's Mayor Receives First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

New at noon.... evansville mayor lloyd winnecke - receiving his first covid-19 vaccine earilier today.... the mayor's vaccination - was administered by retired physician mark meyers.... winnecke signed up on ascension saint vincent's vaccination wait list last month.... the wait lists gives residents over the age of 60 the chance to skip the wait if the hospital has extra shots at the end of the day.... if you are looking to sign up on the wait list*or to find out more about vaccinations - visit w-e-v-v- dot com....