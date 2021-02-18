Man Shot in Evansville After Attempting to Run Over Detective: EPD

Police said Thursday that a male suspect in a stolen vehicle was shot in Evansville after attempting to run over a detective.

We'll see you again an officer involved shooting -ng has one in custody.... all this unfolding near morgan avenue in evansville this morning..... 44news reporter marisa patwa is at the scene - with the latest details.... that right tommy i here i here on the fifteen hundred block of north ruston avenue where just befoe 9 10:55 a.m.

Two plain clothes officers trying to arrest a man who had stolen a vehicle turned into a shooting the suspect now at the hospital recovering from a shoulder injury.

The plain clothes detectives have been investigating a stolen blue dodge charger for a while now and they were tailing the suspect patrol backup to arrest him.

But the suspect attempted to flee and actually run down the officers when he got his vehicle stuck in the snow and ice.

That is when one of the detectives shot the suspect in the shoulder.?after the suspect was shot motor patrol units showed up detectives in removing the suspect from the vehicle.

He continued to struggle taser had to be administered at that moment so after a brief struggle finally able to get him into custody and from there he was and taken into hospital?

As of now we do not have the identity of the suspect and do not know if he was armed but officers say he has a large criminal history and this incident while tragic is not a surprise.

And with any officer involved shooting the detectives will be placed on administrative leave.

