Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union helps pioneer development with a new 3-D printer Building

I was tickled whe i heard that you guys were goin to be over broadcast with us because you got something that is going to turn the team experience of something just like you really blow your mind.

Those of us with certain age like going to the sakhalin not reaching your phone and diddlin with the transaction going to a bank.

You guys are getting ready to build a bank on an unbelievable never before done scale right here.

This is your absolutely right.

We are super excited about our new southside branch actually just down the street from the studio here on we do we identify that this is know a place to be charging urban neighborhood.

What makes this branch in different is the technology involved in the exterior fagade of the building.

It's actually 3-d printed by robots ... dell are not hearing things or repeat that the building is going to be printed by robots on a 3-d printer exam.

How did you guys come up with with the idea to do something obviously well was thinking well outside well.

Tennessee valley tv fcu.

We have come a culture of innovation.

It's been around for decades.

Actually we were one of the first in town if not the first offer online banking back when you had a floppy disk.

We were we were there in the early 2000's.

We brought new technology with turnout.

The teller was included in the independent freestanding pods.

We got to do were the first broad the first broadcast from one of those in which it even back then i was sick as well.

This is a hazing that they are able to do this and now you're going to be going to building using a 3-d printer exactly so what sort ceo of the opportunity several years ago to take a tour branch technology company that were collaborating with on this life.

They were in the incubator with tom and he was just blown away about what they could do it came back and he said you know we've we've got fun way to work with these guys at some point this you know how how can we use this i was doing a building like this would be difference timewise.

For exampl, if it took you eight months to build this freestanding buildin here.

How long is it going to take using the 3-d technology.

This one is taken a bit longer than normal because it is the first building to stop in the world actually right with the stop of exterior fagade so you know the production part is was not so bad, is the installation is taken us a little time to ge together, get in the groove sure, but now that now that we are immune it's it's actually moving very quickly.

Chattanooga has long been on the cutting edge of new technology and thos of your tv fcu have been kind of pioneering those footsteps a lot of other companies are trying to follow some maybe successful, some not.

I don't g back to this question about how long it takes to build.

You don't know since his first one in the world.

How is this going to be cost wise for tfc to build are able to narrow it down a little better as opposed to building a conventional wells you know we worked with with them because we were the first and we were apollo project we we really to work with them to try to make the cost feasible for us at this stage of the gang right.

The cost is still a bit more than traditional construction at this point, but we were excited to be part of the process is gonna make it capable for everybody else.

I think of the doors.

This is a blocking or potential other buildings exactly going down the road goe writers.

They had a catalog district we are we are up against the clock.

I wish we had we will have you back a little weeks in coming, which is congratulations again on a job well done.

