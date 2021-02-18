Eagles Reportedly Trade QB Carson Wentz to Colts

According to ESPN, Wentz has been traded for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick.

Wentz, 28, will replace retired Philip Rivers as starting quarterback for the Colts.

He will also be reunited with Frank Reich, who was the Eagles' offensive coordinator prior to taking a job with the Colts.

Last season was Wentz's worst statistically in all of his NFL career.

He completed 251 of 437 passes for 2,620 yards with 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 12 starts.

In addition to this trade, the Eagles appear to be making some big changes, as head coach Doug Pederson was recently fired