Ted Cruz Confirms Mexico Vacation as Texas Faces Storm Crisis

Ted Cruz Confirms Mexico Vacation , as Texas Faces Storm Crisis.

On Thursday, the Republican Texas senator acknowledged that he was in Cancun, Mexico, for a weeklong family vacation.

Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon, Sen.

Ted Cruz, (R-TX), via AP News.

Texas has been slammed by an intense winter storm ... ... in which thousands of Cruz's constituents are currently struggling without power or safe drinking water.

My staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas, Sen.

Ted Cruz, (R-TX), via AP News.

Cruz stated, "we want our power back, our water on, and our homes warm.".

Democrats and Republicans in Texas have slammed the high-profile senator for leaving the state amid the crisis.

That’s something that he has to answer to his constituents about, Allen West, Texas Republican Party Chairman, via AP News.

Ted Cruz [...] is proving to be an enemy to our state by abandoning us in our greatest time of need, Gilberto Hinojosa, Texas Democratic Party Chair, via AP News.

President Joe Biden authorized FEMA to provide generators and other vital supplies to hard-hit communities in the state