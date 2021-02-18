How to Save Money on Your Electric Bill

Smart gadgets, upgrades, and a few easy housekeeping to-dos can lower your energy usage.Follow this expert advice to find out what small changes can save you money on your upcoming bill:.As a first step, call in an expert to audit your power bill.

Many energy companies even offer this for free.Check for phantom energy on your bill; this happens when appliances use up energy even after they're turned off.Swap out standard light bulbs for LED versions that work with dimmer switches.Turn down your thermostat in winter, and change your air filters regularly.If it's an option in your area, take the time to shop around for the best energy rates