Demi Lovato Reveals She Has Brain Damage From 2018 Overdose

Demi Lovato is bravely sharing the story behind her 2018 overdose with the brand new YouTube docuseries "Dancing with the Devil".
In the first trailer, the singer reveals how her near-death experience helped reshape her life.
"Everything had to happen in order for me to learn the lessons that I learned," she told PEOPLE
The singer revealed she has been left with brain damage and was given just minutes to live following the overdose.