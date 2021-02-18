Ole Gunnar Solskjaer impressed with Man Utd’s display against Real Sociedad
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer impressed with Man Utd’s display against Real Sociedad

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was delighted by Manchester United’s performance in the Europa League thrashing of Real Sociedad having been through a “difficult spell” in recent weeks.After December’s galling Champions League group-stage exit, the Red Devils put together an impressive domestic run that saw them reach the top of the Premier League last month.