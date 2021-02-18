Ole Gunnar Solskjaer impressed with Man Utd’s display against Real Sociedad

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was delighted by Manchester United’s performance in the Europa League thrashing of Real Sociedad having been through a “difficult spell” in recent weeks.After December’s galling Champions League group-stage exit, the Red Devils put together an impressive domestic run that saw them reach the top of the Premier League last month.
Solskjaer relieved to see Man Utd's 'X-Factor' return in Real Sociedad rout
Daily Star
Manchester United thumped Real Sociedad 4-0 in their Europa League round of 32 first leg, leaving manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer very..