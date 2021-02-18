Jose Mourinho reveals Harry Kane chose not to risk playing in Europa League tie
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho revealed Harry Kane did not want to risk playing in his side’s Europa League last-32 first-leg tie with Wolfsberger.The England captain has recently returned from an ankle injury but despite Mourinho wanting him to travel to Budapest and be part of the squad, he opted to stay in London in order to rest.