Dolly Parton Asks Tennessee Lawmakers Not to Build a Statue of Her at Capitol .

A bill had recently been introduced by Rep.

John Mark Windle to erect a statue in Nashville honoring Parton "for all that she has contributed" to the state.

The bill was met with overwhelming support due to Parton's philanthropy and music.

She's a caring, compassionate and just a decent person.

She takes care of her community, she takes care of her state.

And she does it selflessly, Rep.

John Mark Windle, to 'The Chattanooga Times Free Press'.

Parton, 75, caught wind of the bill and issued a statement on Twitter.

Given all that is going on in the world, I don't think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time, Dolly Parton, via Twitter.

The singer, who most recently donated $1 million to fund the coronavirus vaccine, said she'd be open to the idea in the future.

I hope, though, that somewhere down the road several years from now or perhaps after I'm gone if you still feel like I deserve it, then I'm certain I will stand proud in our great State Capitol as a grateful Tennessean, Dolly Parton, via Twitter.

In the meantime, I'll continue to try to do good work to make this great state proud, Dolly Parton, via Twitter