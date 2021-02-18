Why Texas Is Still Experiencing Power Outages: Explained

After an unprecedented winter storm hit the state, millions of Texans lost power and still remain without electricity.

Since the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) controls about 90% of the state’s power.

Customer demand quickly outpaced supply, leading to statewide outages.

ERCOT was then forced to institute rolling blackouts to prevent more outages as it restored power.

Many power plants also failed due to the frigid temperatures.

The outages have caused many to question the grid's reliability and how the state will handle similar events moving forward